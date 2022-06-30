Cardinals season champs!

The 2022 Jennings Construction Cardinals pose with Little League Softball championship trophy.

Submitted photos By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

As the season closed for the Little League baseball and softball league, there were some happy faces and not-so-happy players, but one thing is for sure. It was exciting to the very end.

On Wednesday, the Jennings Construction Cardinals played the H&R Block White Sox. The Cardinals beat the White Sox 9-7.

On Friday, June 24, The Diamondbacks and the Dodgers matched up. The winners of the game advanced on to take on the Cardinals in the championship game, so both teams were nervous and excited about the possibility of facing off with the Cardinals.

Friday’s game was a

nail-biter from the first hit. Both teams traded runs

and quickly added numbers to the scoreboard. It

could have easily been anyone’s game, but the Diamondbacks did grab that extra run to win and take

on the Cardinals in the championship game Monday night.

The championship game was held Monday night at Ralph Stout Park. Many feared the rain would hinder the highly anticipated match between the Diamondbacks and the Cardinals.

Both teams have worked hard all season, and once again, the game would go down to the wire. It was easy to see how much each player wanted to win that championship game.

According to Chassie Timbs, “sometimes each team gives so much and works so hard, you don’t want the game to end. The Cardinals won, but the Diamondbacks had nothing to be ashamed of; they played great.”

The softball season was long, but the players kept the momentum up in each game. It was hard to watch the season end, but with an 11-10 championship game, the season went out with a bang.

The champion Cardinal team was coached by Mark Jennings, Amy Simcox, and Ray Stevens. The second-place Diamondbacks were coached by Chris Lipford and Daniel Jones.

The Summit Liquidation Braves have been crowned champions of the 2022 coach/pitch league.

It was a great season for players, coaches, and parents.