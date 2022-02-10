Butler community boast of beauty and tradition

Teresa Crowder

Freelance Writer

The beauty of Butler can be realized through its picturesque scenes of bountiful lavish mountains and rolling hillsides. It encompasses a well-traveled waterway that beacons to all who experience its bold brilliance to swim its currents, fish its coves, and travel its smooth glassy surface as if this is the only task for the day.

The people of Butler magnify the beauty of this community through dedicated service agencies such as the Butler Ruritan, the community churches, and businesses.

The area has experienced and continues to experience heightened tourist attractions beginning with the community’s anchor, Watauga Lake, and continuing with the emergence of various eateries, a winery, a vineyard, and a museum.

Locals and out of towners, marvel at the offerings of local fare, a variety of entertainment, seasonal community events, and recreational venues.

“Currently, we see a large investment in the community, people taking advantage of the beauty and peaceful outdoor setting,” said Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor. “It is the case that Blue Mountanya is located mostly in Carter County. In Johnson County, we will see benefits to our sales tax collections from visitors they draw into the area. The Resort will also provide potential job opportunities. In today’s real estate market, it is evident that there are excellent investment opportunities for those areas like the Vineyard, Dry Hill General Store, and restaurant, prompting new subdivisions and building sites to be made available,”

The Blue Mountanya Resort offers patrons immaculate accommodations, entertainment, and eatery options as well as real estate and destination wedding venue. This resort continues to develop as it boasts over 100 acres. Watauga Lake Winery, the first winery in Johnson County, maintains a healthy schedule of wine tastings, wood-fired pizza, and entertainment.

Villa Nova Vineyards majestically offers retreat and destination wedding venues, and occasional outings are scheduled during the summer months. Watauga Lake Mercantile presents with an active store/restaurant combination with tasty food specials daily.

Continual growth and advancement in the community of Butler provide Johnson County many opportunities for employment, entertainment, and fabulous food. Monsoon, Matty Moes, Butler Trading

Post, Pleasants Store, and the newly anticipated Pit Stop Barbecue dart highway 67 provide friendly fixings for hungry travelers, curious tourists, and local residents.