Busy week on the hill

By Beth Cox

Last week’s basketball schedule was overflowing with special moments and memorable activities from Senior Night to Homecoming. Both events had to be rescheduled, so as time quickly ran out, the last week of basketball seemed appropriate enough to include both big events.

Before the boys’ game, Tuesday night, Zack Parsons and Preston Greer were recognized as the only basketball seniors.

Both Parsons and Greer have mostly been in double digits throughout the season. The seniors have been at the top of the list for Northeast Tennessee players. Coach Austin Atwood said both Parsons and Greer have been an asset to the team throughout their four years of playing. He added, “I know they will be successful whatever they decide to do. It is just who they are.” The JCHS senior cheerleaders were honored earlier in the year. The seniors are Gracie Grayson, Katie McCulloch, Hannah Walker, Bella Phipps, Kirsten Day, and twins Ashlee and Kaylee Anderson. Coach Katherine Lewis said of her senior cheerleaders, “This team of girls, especially my seniors, have really stepped

up and have been amazing to have as my first year as

Cheer Coach. They will accomplish amazing things in life because they are amazing young women.”

The Homecoming night was Friday night between the boys’ and girls’ games. The Homecoming court was beautiful as they walked down with their handsome escorts.

The Freshmen attendants and their escorts were Katie Lipford and Noah Brown, Adrianna Porter, and Jackson Clifton.

The Sophomore attendants and their escorts were Aubree Glenn and Connor Stout, Stephanie Knight, and Adrian Arguello.

The Junior attendants and escorts were Bethany McFadden and Dominic Kelley, Madi Walker, and Grinnon Walker.

The senior attendants and escorts were Helen Dixon and Matthew Moses, Julianna Lisi and Preston Greer, McKenzie Taylor, and Nate Rice.

The Homecoming Princess was Madi Walker. She was crowned by cheerleaders Hannah Walker and Bella Phipps.

The crowd showed a lot of love for each class representative.

The Homecoming queen was McKenzie Taylor. She was crowned by Katie McCulloch and Ashlee Anderson.

The time-honored tradition of Homecoming and Senior night is a beautiful reminder of the best of high school and how important it is to cherish each moment. This week at JCHS was a reminder of the preciousness of life and the bond of the Longhorn Nation.

