Busy time on the road for the Jr. Longhorns

Jr. Cheerleaders cheer with the high school cheerleaders at Friday night’s homecoming game at JCHS. Photo by Joey Icenhour.

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Jr Longhorns have been busy traveling to different places showing everyone what Johnson County is made of by playing tough and getting stronger with every game.

Chassie Timbs continues to brag on these great kids and coaches who have traveled to Johnson City, Carter County, and Kingsport over the past few weeks.

The PeeWees played the Jr Toppers in Washington County on September 18. The Jr Toppers beat the PeeWees 14-6.

The JR PeeWee game was canceled on September 18, but they came back and played in overtime against Happy Valley and lost by one point.

Timbs hated to see the loss but added, “those kids played their hearts out.”

The Grasscutters have also been on the road for the past three weeks playing some tough teams. Unfortunately, they lost all their games on the road, but they are ready to play at home this week for Homecoming.

The Mighty Mites have had some success traveling to a different location over the past two weeks. They defeated Bristol at Tennessee High but lost to Boone.

The Director of the Jr. Longhorn League for Johnson County, Chassie Timbs, is excited about Homecoming on Saturday, October 9.

She wants this to be a special time for her football players, who have worked hard throughout the season. She would like to see all of Johnson County at Paul McEwen Stadium on October 9 to support the Jr. Longhorns. It would be nice to see that Longhorn Pride shine through for these players and cheerleaders.

She asks the Johnson County High School Football team and the Johnson County High School Cheerleaders to come out and support the players, coaches, and cheerleaders. It will be a special day for everyone.

Timbs has worked hard to make sure each child gets to experience the thrill of being a Longhorn both as a player and cheerleader. There are only two more games left for the Jr. Longhorns, but Timbs is pleased with this year’s coaches and players.