Bulldogs outlast Horns in double overtime 

JC’s Zack Parsons lays the ball over a Bulldog defender in Monday nights 98-92 loss to Hampton. Parsons ended the night with 15 point. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Hampton 98, Johnson County 92

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Fans had barely recovered from the girl’s game when the boys took the court. What they got to witness was the best game of the season. The Bulldogs overcame some rough free throw shooting at the end to win 98-92 before a vocal crowd inside of a “Rockin Ray Shoun Gymnasium.”The game was tied at 73 after regulation, thanks to Jackson Earnhardt’s 20-foot leaner at the buzzer, which came after Hampton missed four free throws.

Johnson County could have won the game in overtime but missed a free throw while holding a three-point lead. Morgan Lyons got the ball, drove, and nailed a three-ball at the buzzer from the top of the key, sending the game into double overtime.Hampton took control in the second overtime by taking a five-point lead in overtime and held on for the victory. Connor Burleson scored a big basket to start the extra period.

The lead changed hands seven times in the second period, with Hampton taking a 31-29 halftime lead. The Longhorns trailed for most of the game but fought like a bunch of rabid dogs to stay in the hunt. Trailing 57-51, they went on a 6-0 run, getting a steal and basket by Preston Greer and a jump hook from Zack Parsons that tied the game at 59 all.That set the stage for a wild and wacky finish that turned out to be an old fashioned slobberknocker.

Earnhardt scored a game-high 33 points for the Longhorns. Parsons had 15 all in the second half. Clayton Cross provided 14 points, including three clutch baskets that would tie the game. In all, it was a gutsy effort by the Longhorns.

Morgan Lyons, with 24 points and Garrett Vines 22, topped Hampton in scoring. Burleson added 15, and freshman Hayden McCurry totaled 12. Isaiah McCurry finished with 11. Michael Harrison finished with eight; most of

them were clutch baskets.

Johnson County head coach Austin Atwood was proud of his team’s overall effort.

“Tonight, we took a step in the right direction—definitely a tournament team. We want to be playing our best basketball in February.