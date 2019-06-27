Breakfast fundraiser sends volleyball team to camp

By Beth Cox

Freelance Writer

JCHS volleyball team had to do something last Saturday morning that they may not have done in a while, get up early.

Several members of the Lady Longhorn volleyball team served up breakfast at the Crewette building to help raise money for volleyball camp.

A sizable number of parents, teachers, fans, and area residents came out and supported the team by making donations to help the Lady Longhorns reach their goal.

At final count, the fundraising effort proved successful, but the coaches would like to have a couple of more of such events held to help with the overall cost of camp. The money will also be used to help buy new equipment and uniforms for the team.

The volleyball camp is now scheduled for Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14 at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

The camp is said to be important to the girls as they can work closely with college students to improve their volleyball techniques, as well as learn to work together as a team.

“It is great preparation as they begin the new volleyball season,” said coach Michele Cooke.

Many of the players from last year will be returning. Cooke and assistant coach Sarah Jennings are excited about the upcoming season.

“As long as we can stay positive and play together, we will be successful,” Cooke said.

Cooke is returning to volleyball after being away for several years. Jennings was the assistant volleyball coach three years ago and is now returning as the assistant to Cooke. She is also the JCMS basketball coach.