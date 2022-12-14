The Johnson County Longhorns Varsity Boys Basketball team entered Monday night’s home game against the Holston High School Cavaliers riding high after a win against Cloudland High School out of Roan Mountain.
The Horns previously played the Cavaliers to a convincing win during an away game where the final score was 73-40 in favor of Johnson County. Speaking to Coach Atwood before the game, he said one of his game goals was for the boys to “play hard and get better.”
It’s hard to imagine that being an issue, especially after their most recent results against this same opponent. Coach went on to say it’s important for them to play hard and get better because these games can become trap games, where the players could let their guard down and allow an opponent to steal a win.
The Horns came out strong in the first quarter scoring six straight points before allowing Holston to make a bucket with just under five minutes left in the first. As the quarter played on, Johnson County had a bad stretch where they committed three fouls and allowed the Cavaliers to get into a grove that brought the game to a close 11-7 but still in favor of the home team.
Connor Simcox (35) of the Longhorns answered that bad stretch with two straight layups to put them ahead 15-7. Graham Reese (34) for the Horns stretched the lead to 21-7 after hitting two shots from beyond the arch. The Horns closed the first quarter with sound ball movement and possession, leading 21-9.
The Longhorns started the second period, where they left off in the first with sound basketball on both ends of the court. Holston started with the ball, but with some aggressive but smart defense by Dalton Robinson (20) for the Horns, he was able to force the Cavaliers to turn the ball over and gain possession for the Longhorns. Holston did not see its first bucket go in until a little under six minutes left in the half. The Longhorn defense stifled the Cavaliers throughout the game with gritty plays like we saw from Robinson, but at times they may have been too aggressive, ending the first half with nine total team fouls and eight in the second. The Horns were able to overcome the foul trouble and ended the first half with a 42-19 lead over Holston.
The third period proved to be a challenging one for the home team as the defense and offense seemed to take a step back from the pace they showed in the first half. The home team led 52-32, but not without a few bad stretches of play. At one point during the period, the Horns went over three and a half minutes of play without scoring a basket which was a stark contrast to what we saw in the first half.
Johnson County took a hard hit when around the 6-minute mark, Connor Pierce (3) was sent to the locker room after an apparent leg injury he suffered while trying to save a ball going out of bounds. Coach Atwood advised after the game that it may be a strain but will be checked out by an Orthopedic clinic.
Before the fourth period kicked off, Coach Atwood talked to his team about needing to take better shots and the need for more motion after their sluggish third period. The pep talk seemed to work as Connor Simcox scored a layup right away to put the Horns ahead 54-32. The next play for the home side saw Skylar Lawson (11) score a three-pointer after the team set him up using good ball movement and motion.
The home team took another hit on their next possession when Connor Simcox stole the ball on the defensive end but injured his wrist when going up for a layup on the offensive end. Simcox left the floor and didn’t return. Coach Atwood advised that, like Pierce, it may be a fracture, but they will better understand the extent of the injury once he sees the orthopedic clinic. With the home team holding a strong lead, Coach Atwood pulled his starters to give his reserves some valuable playtime. The Horns possessed the ball near half court as the game clock hit all zeros for a final score of 72-42 in favor of Johnson County.
Coach Atwood has to be pleased with how the team played, notably having to finish the game with two players out due to injury. The boys seemed to have taken to heart what the coach had to say about this potentially being a trap game and played sound from tip-off to the final seconds.
The top scorer for the home team was Connor Simcox finishing with 17 before heading to the locker room. Graham Reece and Peyton Pavusek both scored 12 points for the Longhorns.
Johnson County Longhorns boys basketball next game will be Friday, December 16, at home against Elizabethton. Boys junior varsity will tip off at 4 p.m., and the varsity team will follow.