The Johnson County Longhorns boys varsity basketball team hosted non-conference opponent Elizabethton Cyclones on Dec. 16 at Coach Austin Atwood Court.
Before tip-off, Coach Atwood stated the injuries suffered in the previous game to Connor Simcox and Connor Pierce will hopefully only keep them sidelined for 3-4 weeks. Injuries are an unfortunate part of any contact sport, and there is never a good time to have any, but with the holiday break upon us, the boys will have time to recover and should only miss a handful of games.
Going into the game Friday night down two key players to come away with a win, Coach Atwood said they needed to “keep it close to the end” and focus on “blocking, rebounding, and making shots.”
The Longhorns did not get off to a good start, falling behind 10-2 with just under 6 minutes left in the first. Both teams played with plenty of emotion, which showed through their scrappy play. With Just over 3 minutes left in the period, the Cyclones were called for a technical foul after their player appeared to foul one of the Johnson County players as they scrambled for a loose ball on the ground. This scrappy play would be a theme throughout the game from both sides. Graham Reece and Austin West scored once from beyond the arch to help close the period out strong for the Longhorns with a score of 15-12 but still in favor of the visiting Cyclones.
The second period proved to be the one that got away. The Horns started off hot, with Eli Dickens scoring a 3-pointer to tie the game up at 15 apiece. Elizabethton would go on to score ten straight unanswered points before Skylar Lawson, for the Horns would score a layup to break the scoring drought. At under 3 minutes left in the third, things got scrappy again between 2 players going for a loose ball, with the Cyclones committing another technical foul. The foul didn’t slow down the visiting team seeing them close the half leading 39-18. The Horns committed too many turnovers and foul to overcome in the first half.
Commenting on the first half of play, Coach Atwood said the Cyclones played “tougher,” and to help counter the opponent, they would “switch to zone.” The Horns played a good second half, but the poor play in the second period was too much to overcome, with a final score of 77-64 in favor of the visiting squad.
The boys basketball team doesn’t play again until the Christmas tournament hosted by Watauga High School, December 28-30.