The Johnson County High School Longhorns Varsity boys basketball team ended 2022 as a participant in Watauga’s annual High Country Holiday Classic tournament, which took place just across the state line at Watauga High school.
A total of eight teams participated from across the area, including the eventual tournament champion Apex Friendship High School, out of the Raleigh Durham area.
The tournament kicked off on Wednesday, December 28, and went through Friday, December 30. The Horns kicked off their first game of the tournament against Ashe. Johnson County played a close game, leading for most of the game. The Longhorns would end up losing the game with a final score of 59-57.
Coach Atwood said what hurt them the most in the game and was a big part of the loss was the third period. The Horns only scored 7 points in the third period. On the tournament's second day, the Longhorns took the court against the Central Davidson Spartans out of Lexington, North Carolina. The Horns played a tough game but eventually lost by 20 points with a final score of 87-67. The game was much closer than the final outcome. Atwood said what lost them the game was a terrible second quarter where the Longhorns gave up 30 points. Giving up that many points to an opponent is a difficult hole for any team to recover.
The tournament's final day had the Horns pitted against the Forbush Falcons out of East Bend, NC. The Longhorns were able to put together a full team effort from tip-off to the end of the fourth period. Johnson County walked off the court with a 79-46 win.
“Consistent scoring, including 14 shots from 3-point range, was attributed to their dominant win," Atwood said. "The team needs to work on limiting their turnovers and playing up to the level of defense the team is capable of playing."
Although the Longhorns went 1-2 in the tournament, there were plenty of positives they can lean on moving forward into the season. With the current injuries to the team, the Longhorns dressed four freshmen for the tournament. The valuable minutes played by the younger players will help prepare them for when the team moves into the postseason, where they will play a bigger role on the depth chart.
Graham Reece’s stellar performance throughout the tournament for the Longhorns earned him a spot on the All-Tournament Team. Coach Atwood said the team hopes to have the Connors back from injury in time for either the home game on January 10 against Chucky Doak or the away game on January 13 at South Greene. The Longhorns next travel to take on non-conference opponent Elizabethton on Saturday, January 7. Games begin at 5 p.m.