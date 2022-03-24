Black Knights take two from Horns

Ethan Icenhour catching for Longhorns who faced Chuckey Doak Friday night in Greeneville where they lost the doubleheader, 2-8 and 4-17. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The JCHS baseball team was on the road Friday night to take on Chuckey Doak in Greeneville. The home team seemed to have an advantage with both games going to the Black Knights.

The Knights gained momentum early with a home run that put three points on the board in the second. They continued to add to it with a run in the fourth, and later in the sixth inning, Chuckey Doak cleaned house with six runs securing the win.

Johnson County struggled throughout the night and just could not contain the Knights. Graham Reece’s single in the second put Johnson County on the boards with one run. Ethan Icenhour also put a run on the board for the Longhorns, a total of two runs for the game. Chuckey Doak’s pitcher Jayden Willet fired some tough pitches for the Longhorns, but Zack Parsons and Asa Lewis were able to get several hits off of the Willet. The final score for the first game was 8-2 Chuckey Doak.

Seth Conder pitched the first game striking out one walked one, with Chuckey Doak getting ten hits and eight runs in six innings.

Unfortunately, game two wasn’t much better for the Longhorns. Chuckey Doak’s offense was going strong, but the Longhorns fought back as much as possible. With the score tied 4-4 at the top of the fourth, things looked good for Johnson County until Dillon Shelton homerun. In the sixth quarter, the Longhorns were hit with powerhouse hitters adding eleven points to the boards. Johnson County had nothing in return after the final punch by the Knights. Johnson County ended the night with a disappointing 17-4 loss.

Parsons had one RBI and two hits for the night. Seth Conder had one RBI in the first inning. Pavusek and Holt helped with added runs in the third inning, which capped off the four runs for the Johnson County for the night.

Zack Parsons pitched in the second game striking out six, allowing seven hits and six runs.

Coach Eric Crabtree thought his guys played

well, “but mistakes and errors caught up with the team.” He added, “We hit the ball well, but the last inning got us.”

The Longhorns are back at home Tuesday night in a doubleheader against South Greene.

