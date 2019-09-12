Black Knights conquer Longhorns

By Tim Chambers

AFTON—The same football gods that were with Johnson County in 2017 were nowhere to be found in Afton on Friday. Chuckey-Doak shut down the Longhorns offense and came away with a close 14-10 victory at the Black Hole in the conference opener for both teams.

The Horns used a trick play in 2017 to score the game-winning TD that enabled them to win 14-13 and go undefeated during the regular season.

This time, however, there was no magic to be found.

The Horns committed three costly fumbles, including one when it appeared as if they were on a drive that would put them in the lead. Head coach Don Kerley was disappointed with the loss.

“I was proud of our defense because they gave up some plays but bent their backs and stopped them from getting into the end zone in the second half,” said Kerley. “We felt like a couple of plays here and there that we could have scored but didn’t. Turnovers hurt us this week just like they did in the North loss. Give Coach Ben Murphy and his staff credit for having a good game plan. Their (31) Chris Cutshaw is a really good player, and he had a great game for them. We’ve got a couple of weeks off, and we have about five players that are banged up that need time to heal. We have West Greene in two weeks, and they’ve got an excellent football team. We have to regroup and hang in there. Our kids will be alright.”

Black Knights score early

It didn’t take long for Chuckey-Doak to take an early lead. Chris Cutshaw scored on a 5-yard run to put them up 7-0 after the PAT with 7:16 remaining in the first quarter.

It stayed that way until the second period when Johnson County would rally back to tie the game.

Sam Mann’s 27-yard touchdown run came with 7:48 remaining in the second quarter. Jared Kimble’s PAT tied the score at 7-7.

It was three tough runs in the trenches that netted 14 yards by Stacy Greer that helped set up the score.

Lead short-lived

The Black Knights took

a page out of the

Longhorns’ playbook and hit them with a big play just minutes after they had tied the score.

Evan Murvin took a short pass from Matthew Palazzo and turned it into a 67-yard touchdown to put the Knights on top 14-7 with 5:50 left before halftime.

That would close out the first half scoring although the Horns did dodge a pair of bullets.

The Black Knights threw a long touchdown pass in the final minute of the half, but the ball was caught out of the end zone which nullified the play.

They also fumbled away another touchdown in the third quarter when it appeared as if the ball carrier was heading into the end zone inside the 5-yard line.

Longhorns return

the favor

Johnson County appeared as though they would

swing the momentum back in their favor in the third quarter.

Jared Kimble booted a 35-yard field that cut the deficit at 14-10 at the 7:44 mark, but they would be shutout from there.

Sammy Walters had a key fumble recovery that shut down one Black Knights’ drive and Ethan Bower’s interception would spoil another one of their scoring opportunities.

The Longhorns mounted its second, best drive of the night but would fumble the ball away on the 16-yard line with 6:23 remaining in the game. Sam Mann had a great run on the play but was hit from behind while fighting for some extra yards on a 16-yard gain.

The Black Knights would eat up the final five minutes with an impressive ground game.

Cutshaw ran for 30 yards to get them up near midfield and would continue to be the workhorse until the final horn sounded.

Statistical Leaders:

Cutshaw ended the night with 150 yards rushing on 28 carries. Murvin had 100 all purpose yards, 67 receiving and 33 rushing for the Black Knights.

Mann led the Longhorns’ rushing attack with 80 yards on 15 carries. Ethan Icehnour topped the defense with

eight tackles and a sack, while Joseph Fox had seven tackles.

Colt Moody, Corrie Neely, Sammy Walters, Curtis Lowe, and Jia Webster provided five tackles apiece.

The Longhorns will have next week

off before traveling to West Greene on September 20 for another

important conference matchup.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

Johnson Co. 0 7 3 0 – 10

Chukey-Doak 7 7 0 0 – 14

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter:

CD—Cutshaw 5 run

(Williams kick) 7:16

2nd Quarter:

JC—Mann 27 run (Kimble kick) 7:18

CD—Murvin 67 pass from Palazzo (Williams kick) 5:30

3rd Quarter:

JC—Kimble 35 FG (7:44)