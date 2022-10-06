Big Conference win for the Longhorns

Longhorns celebrate their first win of the season Friday night, beating Claiborne County in the last minute 22 – 21. Photos by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Things got off to a slow start for the Longhorns last Friday night after they traveled to Claiborne County.

The first quarter was about the Bulldogs, who got the lead early with only 8:20 on the clock.

The first half of the game definitely went to the Bulldogs. As much as Johnson County tried, Claiborne County’s defense was ready to stop the Longhorns from scoring. CCHS’s Josh Bolton was able to capitalize on an interception return at the JC 31-yard line. After a second-quarter touchdown with less than two minutes of play, a fourth down conversion did not work for Johnson County, so the Bulldogs could set up at the 32-yard line. Claiborne County got the touchdown but not the extra point.

Coach Don Kerley motivated his players at halftime and changed a few things, which worked to get things going in the second half of the ballgame. “We just discussed plays and things we needed to do to stop them from scoring,” said Kerley. “They wanted this win, so they were determined going into the second half.”

The Bulldogs were able to get another touchdown on a failed fourth-down conversion. The score was 21-0 with less than three minutes in the third quarter. The hope of winning the conference game was fading as the third quarter came to an end, but with mere seconds left on the clock in the bottom of the third quarter, quarterback Connor Simcox passed for 34 yards before running into the end zone for the touchdown with Grinnan Walker sneaking past the Bulldogs for the two-point conversion. Johnson County was able to get on the scoreboard going into the fourth quarter (21-8). One thing was for sure the clock was against them in the fourth, so whatever the Longhorns had planned, they better do it pretty fast. New player Isaiah Krupsky really shined for his first night of play and was a contributing competitor to the success of the first win for the Longhorns. He got the third touchdown of the night from a solid pass from Simcox, who passed for 217 yards for the night and was responsible for a much-needed touchdown.

The score was 21-14 with less than seven minutes on the clock. The Longhorn defense was able to corral the Bulldogs with help from Sam Cretsinger and Evan Dollar, who had nine tackles for the night, followed by Kaden Mackey with seven, but the Longhorns needed points on the board.

The game was over to everyone in the crowd, but a play only seen in movies was in the making when newcomer Krupski intercepted the ball at the Longhorn 23-yard line. With eight plays for 77 yards and four seconds left on the clock, a little one-yard run put the Longhorns one point away from CHS. A field goal would tie the game, but a two-point conversion would win.

Kerley decided with the two-point conversion, “we were out of time and set up to get the extra points, so we went for it. They did everything right, and we got the two points; it was a great win and a big morale booster for our team.”

The Longhorns won 22-21 with almost no time on the clock.