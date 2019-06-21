“Bicycle Pump Track” opens at Ralph Stout Park

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The recently announced installation of a bicycle pump track is now complete, and open for use within Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City.

The track is just one of the improvements that Mountain City Mayor Kevin Parsons had on his to-do list.

“Our plan is tailored not just for our young people but for our senior citizens and everyone in between,” he said.

The effort resulted in the announcement earlier this spring to add one of the newest phenomena, a bicycle pump track to the town’s list of outdoor activities.

As soon as it opened, the track, which is a small, looping trail system that one can ride continuously without pedaling was filled with young people riding their bikes and scooters.

The speed along the pump track is dependent on a person’s ability to gain momentum by “pumping” the tight terrain transitions of the track.

The Town of Mountain City along with the county received a grant to install the new addition to the park.

City Council approved moving forward with the project several months ago and promised to open the pump track in early summer.

“What makes this project even sweeter is the fact it is paid for entirely with grant money,” Parsons said in an earlier interview. “A lot of my focus as mayor has been and will continue to be working on issues to help our youth. I am really excited about this project because it can be used by both young and old.”

Children, beginners, amateurs, pros, and senior citizens on bikes, skateboards, inline skates and scooters are all allowed to take advantage of the track.