Beloved cheer coach takes teaching job with Johnson City Schools

Longhorns new Head Cheer Coach Katherine Lewis and her senior cheerleaders

at Johnson County high school. Submitted photo

Former JCHS Student Katelyn Walker hugs outgoing Cheer Coach Michelle Walters. Walker looks at Walters as her role model and always knew she could go to her about anything. She will miss her presence at JCHS. Submitted photo

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Johnson County High School teach and cheer coach Michelle Walters announced a new journey with the Johnson City Schools system, which also means the passing of her cheer coaching duties to assistant coach Katherine Lewis.

“I have just fond memories of coaching our cheerleaders,” Walters said. “I really got to know the students on a more personal level. I got to hear about their lives, what makes them laugh, and where they want to go in the future. I also hope I have helped them on their journey as well. I pray I have taught my cheerleaders to always believe in themselves and trust in the power of prayer.”

Walters has many memories to carry with her, including trips to the University of Central Florida, the Tennessee Titans game, and her favorite of all, the Tennessee Volunteer game.

On the other hand, Lewis will have some big shoes to fill, but she said, she is ready for the challenge.

“I am grateful for what I have been given, but I certainly hate to see Michelle go,” Lewis said. “She has taught me so much. She has led me in the direction I needed to go. I am heartbroken to lose such an amazing coach, but I am so proud of her and know she will do great things for Johnson City.

Lewis brings twelve years of experience in cheerleading to her new assignment. She began her cheerleading career in youth programs, followed by high school and a college scholarship, and has worked with Walters for the past six months.

Lewis sees potential in her team and appreciates how hard the girls work daily to be the best they can be.

“We’ve taken skills that I learned throughout my college career and strengthen the team’s techniques and skills for future endeavors,” she said. “I have great confidence in the young ladies. I look forward to the future and what God has in store for me and this program.”