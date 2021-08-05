Baseball organization snag Longhorn natives for coaches’ duties

Assistant Baseball coaches, Judd Hammons, Jayden Joiner, and Cory Rhodes. Photo submitted

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

It is not an everyday occurrence to begin a sentence about coaches from Hampton High School. These men, however, are no ordinary Hampton coaches. They are from Johnson County and proud of their Longhorn heritage. They also have a passion for baseball.

Coach Nicholas Perkins is in his fifth year as Hampton’s Head Baseball Coach. Perkins never thought of anything else but Hampton baseball until he got a call from the director over the entire Tri-Star Titans organization asking if he would be interested in taking over as the new head coach of a 16U travel baseball team. Perkins thought it would be a great opportunity and a new experience for him and his young baseball assistant coaches, Judd Hammons, Jayden Joiner, and Cory Rhodes. The Hampton coach asked his assistant coaches if they would be interested in a new level of coaches.

“As soon as I discussed it with them, they were excited about the possibilities, so with that and with my wife being cool with it, we are ready for this new adventure, Perkins said.”

Judd Hammons and Jayden Joiner have been assistant coaches at Hampton for four years and two years. Perkins coached Hammons when he played Longhorn baseball under Coach Pete Pavusek and was Joiner’s pitching coach in middle school. Perkins sees his assistant coaches as essential for the success of not only Hampton baseball but now with the Tri-Star Titans.

“Judd and Jayden are two good young coaches,” he said. “Our players love them, and they continue to grow as baseball men.” Perkins is excited about coaching at this level, explaining his love and commitment for Hampton and all coaching duties, but this new coaching opportunity will help reach more players and possibly make a greater impact. “It is all about the love of baseball and reaching the lives of young players,” he said.

The love of the game is evident for these coaches.

“We love baseball and coaching,” Perkins added. “We have been given a great opportunity at Hampton, and we aren’t going anywhere. We are just expanding. It’s a great coaching experience for us all.”

Tryouts begin on August 14 in Johnson City for the 2021-22 season. The Tri-Star Titans will be attending baseball workouts at Carson Newman University, Mars Hill, Water State at colleges and start playing in summer tournaments in Atlanta, Georgia, Hoover, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee.