Baseball Horns drop season opener

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

BLOUNTVILLE—Trying to get outside for hitting practice finally caught up with Johnson County on Monday in their season opener. The Longhorns could muster only two hits in their 4-0 season opener loss at Sullivan Central on Monday.

The Longhorns got a good effort on the mound by pitcher Ben Howard who allowed only three hits and two earned runs while suffering the loss in 5 innings of work.

Central’s Tom Sells struck out 11 and walked only two while going the distance for the Cougars.

Ethan Icenhour had the only two hits in the game for the Longhorns, and he also walked once.

Nathaniel Mullins had two hits and drove in two runs for the Cougars.

The two teams were to hook up again on Tuesday in Johnson County’s home opener.