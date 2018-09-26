Bad luck so far for MS and JV teams

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

It’s been a tough go so far for the middle school football team. The young and inexperienced Longhorns were crushed by Chuckey-Doak on Thursday 46-0. One player stood out for their defensive play despite the loss. Zennia Bouchelle is one a few girls in the Longhorns’ football program but she is already making a name for herself. The 7th grader logged six tackles against the Black Knights including one for a loss. That was tops for the Longhorns.

“She’s very aggressive and she plays hard,” said head coach Devin Shaw. “Zennia wants to play and she wants to be good. I can see her becoming a really good football player.”

The Longhorns were finally able to rack up some second half rushing yards after being held to six yards of total offense in the first half. Isaiah Wills rank for 35 yards while Nick Speed ran for 33. The Longhorns will play at Hampton on Thursday at 6 pm.

Junior Varsity Horns grounded again

The junior varsity football team got saddled with missing another game on Monday. They were scheduled to play Hampton at home but the Bulldogs canceled. The Longhorns have also had games with Elizabethton and Sullivan Central canceled. Many of the JV players are seeing varsity action on Friday but some of it is in limited roles.

“We need our young kids to play some junior varsity game,” said head coach Don Kerley. “We had enough games on the schedule but we can’t seem to get anyone to play. We’ll try and do it again next week.”

Their next game is set for October 8 at home against Happy Valley. They could wipe off their bye date on October 1 and possible play a makeup game.

Horns ranked at No. 7

Johnson County remains in the state rankings this week coming in at No. 7 in the latest 3A poll. Elizabethton is still No. 3 in Class 4A while Cloudland holds down the No. 6 slot in Class A.David Crockett moved up to No. 4 in Class 5A, after destroying Hampton. Daniel Boone is setting at No. 8, while Tennessee comes in at No. 9.

Class 3A

Team: Rec. Pts.

1. Alcoa(16) 6-0 160

2. Covington 5-0 144

3. Red Bank 5-0 126

4. Upperman 6-0 108

5. Fairview 5-1 91

6. East Nashville 6-0 84

7. Johnson Co. 4-1 64

8. Pearl-Cohn 4-2 47

9. York Institute 5-0 36

10. Austin-East 3-2 20