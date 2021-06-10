Atwood’s youth basketball camp fun for all

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Ray Shoun Gymnasium was full of basketball activities for nearly everyone that played basketball in Johnson County. High School Head Coach Austin Atwood has had his basketball camp for 23 seasons, and the one just recently completed was a success despite all the setbacks with COVID and other sports going on.

Nearly 65 youth took part in this year’s camp, and some, like the junior high players, couldn’t be there on Friday because they took part in a camp at the University of Tennessee.

“We usually have about 70, but this one was really good,” said Atwood. “My players loved working with the kids, and it helped them know one another.”

Awards were given out at the end of camp to the most outstanding campers. The children played games, competed in a game called knockout, and left on Friday with improved skills.

“We try and do things that will help them become better players down the road,” said Atwood. “We had a lot of fun, and I know that the high school players enjoyed it.”

The gym was packed on Friday during the closing of the camp. Former players could be found surveying Ray Shoun Gymnasium, remembering days gone by. Atwood hopes it continues next year.

“We plan on doing it again,” said Atwood. “It helps our program, and we enjoy having all the kids in here.”