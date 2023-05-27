The JCHS Lady Longhorns softball season came to an end on Monday at Alcoa HS. The defending State champion Alcoa Tornados won the first round TSSAA Sectional game in five innings 11 – 0.
Alcoa used a nine run second inning, with all nine-runs coming with two outs, to seize control. JCHS finished second in the district and played the first ranked team out of District 2. It marked the second straight year the Lady Longhorns’ season ended at Alcoa.
Lauryn Bishop had the only hit for JCHS in the top of the fifth inning.
Coach Reece stated, “Alcoa has an outstanding program, and they deserve all the praise they get. I know one service has them ranked as the eighth best team in the State across all classifications. But even with that we played pretty well, even though the scoreboard doesn’t really show that. We had no errors in the field, but they just hit very well. Their pitching was outstanding as well. Burkhart has terrific movement, and we put the ball in play, but unfortunately right at people.
“I cannot begin to express how proud I am of this team and what they have done this year. This team has faced injuries, tragedy and distractions from the first day of practice back in February but they have persevered. There are some great individuals in this group, and even though some of them are graduating, the upcoming players are motivated and dedicated.”