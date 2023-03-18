Johnson County Softball opened its 2023 season at Unicoi County Monday evening.
The 2022 varsity season ended at 12-15 (overall) after starting season 1-5. The girls finished second in District 1 AA Tournament losing to South Greene 9-6.
The 2022 season also claimed the program's second regional appearance in history but with a 5-0 loss to Alcoa, the 2022 State Champions.
According to program coach Greg Reece, some key returning starters from last year’s squad include left-handed senior pitcher Hannah Fritts, who has already signed with King University.
“Hannah is a great player that inspires her teammates,” said Reece. Other expected team leaders will be senior centerfielder Harley Potter, catcher Alexis Proffitt, pitcher Mattie Jones, and pitcher and utility player Autumn Lewis, “Autumn can do so many things, but her greatest attribute is her clutch hitting,” added Reece.
Reece emphasized that this year's softball program has a great group of seniors, and their hard work will pay off.
"They are great kids, and I know they will succeed in whatever they do after high school," he said. "Overall, this is a large roster, but it gives us some flexibility and the opportunity with twenty-plus JV games to develop some of our younger kids to be ready for varsity.”
The Longhorns have lofty goals for this season, aiming to get through the regional round to the sub-state.
“If we can do that, then we have a shot at the state tournament," he said, adding, "there is a lot of work to be done, and we are going to have to get better every day to make that possible.”
Johnson County has already competed in four scrimmages against the strong competition this spring, preparing for a tough schedule. Including three strong 3A opponents in the first week at Unicoi Co, Sullivan East, and Elizabethton. “It will be challenging, and we hope it prepares us to go further in the post-season,” said Reece.
Reese would like to thank all of the player’s parents for their support and help. Steven Bishop for driving the team bus and being the scorebook operator. Reece plans to recognize the Longhorns 2020 Seniors at some point this season, as they never got the Senior night that they deserved because of the COVID-19 pandemic.