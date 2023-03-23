Playing in 30-degree temperature in a doubleheader at South Greene on Monday, Johnson County fell behind 2-3 through 5 innings, and South Greene added five more runs in the last inning to win 2-8.
Game 2 The Holt brothers and Ezra Howard combined for 6 of the eight hits. The Longhorns fell 2- 3 in the second game.
Game 3 On Thursday, JC defeated Northwood 14-4 with a 13-hit attack, in which Dakota Holt, Carson Jennings, and Kaden Blevins combined for nine hits. Carson Jennings had a great pitching performance for the win.
Game 4 In the second game on Thursday, JC played Patrick Henry to a nine extra-inning 17-16 win. “Trout” Krupsky and “Jeter” Blevins combined for 9 of the 15 hits. Ben Reece singled in the bottom of the 9th, and “Trout” Krupsky hit a game-winning double. “Ohtani” Holt pitched the last five innings for the win.
Kaden “Jeter” Blevins (Freshman) – Kaden will be as important to the Longhorn baseball nation as Derek Jeter was to the NY Yankees. “Jeter” is our hardest worker, leads by example, plays middle infielder, will give us quality innings on the mound, and is an excellent hitter who will be hitting in one of the top spots in the lineup. He is also one of our speedsters on the bases.
Dakota “Ohtani” Holt (Senior) – Dakota has a textbook swing, is a slick-fielding first baseman, is an outstanding pitcher, is the only experienced pitcher on our squad, and is a speedster on the bases. He will start the season as our closer. He will have an outstanding season and would have been a starter for me at Bluefield University.
Carson Jennings (Freshman) – Carson has only had a few days with us, but he has shown his ability to make a mark behind the plate, in the field, on the mound, at the plate, and on the bases. He has the ability to be a well-rounded player.