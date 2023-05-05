JCHS 3 – Ashe Co NC 13
Nattie Jones went two for two at the plate and Hannah Fritts had a tworun home run in the first inning
“Ashe Co is a strong program this year and we did not help ourselves with some errors at the worst time. Having a few starters slowed with injuries or out with illness did not help.”
JCHS JV 20 – ACHS JV 8
“The JV played an outstanding game tonight led by Alyssa McElyea’s pitching. We hit the ball extremely well.”
Elizabethton 12, JCHS 1
Autumn Shepherd was three for three batting, and Lexie Proffitt was two for three. Hannah Fritts continues to work her way back, and her homerun in the sixth got us on the board.
“Elizabethton came in after beating Science Hill and did not have a let-down. They are a solid team and will probably win a very strong 3A District this year. Ken Hardin has done a terrific job with that squad. We hung in with them until the 5th inning when they scored 4 runs. Mattie Jones pitched terrific and we battled to the end. I cannot say enough about this team’s grit. Hopefully we can get everyone healed and healthy for the final week of the season and the district tournament.”