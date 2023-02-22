The Johnson County Boys Varsity Basketball squad started off the week hosting a play-in game against Happy Valley.
The outcome was no different than the previous matchups between these two teams, with the Longhorns walking off the court with a convincing victory.
With the win, the Longhorns entered the conference tournament as the number 4 seed, pitted against the South Greene Rebels. The Horns were determined to cool down the red-hot Rebels, who entered the tournament on a 5-game winning streak. After playing a close game in regulation, the Horns came up just short of an overtime win, losing 61-62.
The Horns did their part in the first half heading into halftime, leading 31-24. After a sloppy start to the third period, where the Longhorns allowed South Greene to score nine unanswered points right out the gate, the Horns were able to pull it back together and head into the fourth period leading 43-40. The fourth period went back and forth, culminating with Connor Simcox tying the game up with just under 32 seconds left in regulation. The Rebels had possession at the end of the period but were unable to hit a layup as time expired. Heading into overtime, South Greene leaned on their scoring leader, Jase Roderick, who scored the go-ahead basket.
The Horns were effective from beyond the arc, hitting ten threes. Dalton Robinson led the Horns with 17 points, including three threes.