When did you start playing basketball?
Brookana: I have been playing basketball since I was five, so 13 years.
Are you involved in other sports?
Brookana: I played volleyball from middle school to high school.
What NBA/WNBA player would you say your play style is most like?
Brookana: One of my favorite players to watch, although she is out with a medical issue, is Tamari Key. I love her style.
What years have you played on your respective school team?
Brookana: I played for two years in middle school and four years in high school. I also played for seven years in elementary school.
Tell me about your progress over the past four years in high school.
Brookana: My progress has definitely come from hard work. I didn’t get a lot of chances in my first couple of years in high school, and I planned to show them I could. I feel that because of that, I have become a bigger presence on the inside.
What part of your game would you consider to be your strongest?
Brookana: The part of the game that is definitely the strongest for me is the paint. Not only with scoring but also with rebounding as well.
What plays/games stick out to you when you reflect on the past four years of high school ball?
Brookana: When we finally won our first game after going on a two-year losing streak. It was like a huge weight lifted off our shoulders. Also, When I made my first three-pointers in a game.
What have you enjoyed most with this year's team?
Brookana: I have enjoyed everything about this year. The bond I have made with my teammates is something I will cherish forever. They call me mom because I genuinely have their backs and want the best for them in their future endeavors.
How deep into the playoffs can this team go?
Brookana: If we play as we know how, run our lanes, and shoot the play, we can play just as hard as any team in the conference.
Do you plan on attending college?
Brookana: I am planning on attending Virginia Highlands Community College to pursue Nursing.
Is college ball in the plans?
Brookana: I did think about playing college ball but decided that it wasn’t for me.
Do you plan on making basketball a big part of your future?
Brookana: Coaching, maybe? I plan to be around for a long time since my sister will be growing up. I would really like to coach, especially the younger kids, to watch them play as hard as they can and have fun.
What will you miss most about playing for Johnson County High School?
Brookana: Basketball has become a big part of my life that I wouldn’t trade for the world. The biggest thing I’m going to miss is the relationship between my teammates. If I ever needed anything, they were always there to have my back. I’m going to miss the jokes, singing to music, and overall characters of the people I have gotten to share my time with. I will especially miss my senior trio and know that they will succeed in all of their future endeavors.
Who has significantly influenced you on the court over the years?
Brookana: Through all the tough times and struggles we have faced as a team, I would have to say Coach Kechia Eller has helped me to grow.
Would you like to thank anyone/group in particular?
Brookana: I would like to thank my team for always being my ride-or-die. My coaches for pushing me to be better even when I thought I couldn’t go on. Most importantly, I want to thank God for the ability to be where I am today and for the ability to play. Lastly, I want to thank my mom and my family. My mom has never failed to help me see the bright things in life and has never once let me forget she is my biggest supporter. My family means the world to me, and they never let me forget it.
Anything else you want to say?
Brookana: Roy T. Bennet once said, “Somethings cannot be taught; they must be experienced. You never learn the most valuable lessons in life until you go through your own journey.”