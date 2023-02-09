Aubrie Baird

JCHS Senior Aubrie Baird with her family and Longhorns Girls Basketball Coach Kechia Eller.

 Photo by Tameula Trivett

The Johnson County High School girls basketball team fielded a talented roster this year balanced out with girls from all grade levels. Aubrie Baird was 1 of 3 seniors on the roster that will be playing their final game with the Lady Longhorns in the coming weeks.

As the end of the season draws near, I reached out to the seniors and asked a few questions so the community could get a chance to learn a little more about these outstanding student-athletes.

#25 Aubrie Baird is one of those seniors that will be taking the hardwood for the very last time in a Longhorns jersey here in the coming weeks.

When did you start playing basketball?

Aubrie: “In 3rd grade.”

Do you play other sports?

Aubrie: “I played Volleyball throughout my middle and high school career.”

What years have you played on your respective school team?

Aubrie: “Every year since I was in 3rd grade. 2012-2023.”

What NBA/WNBA player would you say your play style is most like?

Aubrie: “Candace Parker.”

What part of your game would you say is your strongest?

Aubrie: “Playing Defense and Rebounding.”

Tell me about your progress over the past four years in high school.

Aubrie: “I have learned to shoot and make outside shots here recently, which I would have never tried a few years ago.”

What plays/games stick out to you when you reflect on the past four years of high school ball?

Aubrie: “Funny story: When one of our old coaches came to practice and a game with a paper bag over his head. (Wasn't funny then, but it is now).”

What have you enjoyed most with this year's team?

Aubrie: “I have enjoyed gaining a few wins and learning that we are much better than we think we are.”

How deep into the playoffs can this team go?

Aubrie: “If we play as a team and make our shots, we could definitely play with any team we play.”

Do you plan on attending college?

Aubrie: “Yes, ETSU.”

Is college ball in the plans?

Aubrie: “Not currently.”

Do you plan on making basketball a big part of your future?

Aubrie: “Coaching, maybe? I have thought about coaching little league teams when I get older, just for the love of basketball and younger children.”

Who has significantly influenced you on the court over the years?

Aubrie: “Coach Kechia Eller has never given up on my team or me, despite a tough couple of years.”

What will you miss most about playing for Johnson County High School?

Aubrie: “I will miss playing with my best friends like I have for the past 11 years.”

Would you like to thank anyone/group in particular?

Aubrie: “I would like to thank my parents for fully supporting and believing in me for as long as I can remember.”

