The Johnson County High School girls basketball team fielded a talented roster this year balanced out with girls from all grade levels. Aubrie Baird was 1 of 3 seniors on the roster that will be playing their final game with the Lady Longhorns in the coming weeks.
As the end of the season draws near, I reached out to the seniors and asked a few questions so the community could get a chance to learn a little more about these outstanding student-athletes.
#25 Aubrie Baird is one of those seniors that will be taking the hardwood for the very last time in a Longhorns jersey here in the coming weeks.
When did you start playing basketball?
Aubrie: “In 3rd grade.”
Do you play other sports?
Aubrie: “I played Volleyball throughout my middle and high school career.”
What years have you played on your respective school team?
Aubrie: “Every year since I was in 3rd grade. 2012-2023.”
What NBA/WNBA player would you say your play style is most like?
Aubrie: “Candace Parker.”
What part of your game would you say is your strongest?
Aubrie: “Playing Defense and Rebounding.”
Tell me about your progress over the past four years in high school.
Aubrie: “I have learned to shoot and make outside shots here recently, which I would have never tried a few years ago.”
What plays/games stick out to you when you reflect on the past four years of high school ball?
Aubrie: “Funny story: When one of our old coaches came to practice and a game with a paper bag over his head. (Wasn't funny then, but it is now).”
What have you enjoyed most with this year's team?
Aubrie: “I have enjoyed gaining a few wins and learning that we are much better than we think we are.”
How deep into the playoffs can this team go?
Aubrie: “If we play as a team and make our shots, we could definitely play with any team we play.”
Do you plan on attending college?
Aubrie: “Yes, ETSU.”
Is college ball in the plans?
Aubrie: “Not currently.”
Do you plan on making basketball a big part of your future?
Aubrie: “Coaching, maybe? I have thought about coaching little league teams when I get older, just for the love of basketball and younger children.”
Who has significantly influenced you on the court over the years?
Aubrie: “Coach Kechia Eller has never given up on my team or me, despite a tough couple of years.”
What will you miss most about playing for Johnson County High School?
Aubrie: “I will miss playing with my best friends like I have for the past 11 years.”
Would you like to thank anyone/group in particular?
Aubrie: “I would like to thank my parents for fully supporting and believing in me for as long as I can remember.”