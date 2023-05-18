The JCHS Lady Longhorn Softball team outlasted defending District Champions South Greene HS in a hard-fought, emotional battle at Bob Kirksey Field by a score of 11-9. Both teams were already short-starters due to injuries, illness, and bereavement, and more circumstances would result in nearly every player in uniform for both teams getting on the field.
With the victory, JCHS has secured a Regional game for the second year in a row. The girls played at Chuckey Doak for the District Championship and had the right to host a Regional game.
SGHS got on the board in the top of the first with two runs off JC starter Lauryn Bishop with a double, a bunt, and a single to go up 2-0, with Lady Rebels Katie Willet and Kortni Bailey scoring. JCHS responded with Autumn Lewis reaching on a walk, followed by Mattie Jones hit by pitch. A single by Lexie Proffitt resulted in an interference call for the first out, then a single by Autumn Shepherd with a force out at 3rd base. Harley Potter singled to bring in Proffitt from second base, and Aden Thomas’ single scored Shepherd. The inning ended on a popup, but the Longhorns had tied the score at two all.
A pair of singles by Whitney Reaves and Macy Roberts opened the top of the second inning. Reaves injured her hand diving back into second and was replaced by Alexis Finkle. A strikeout followed, then a single by Katie Willet scored Finkle. Willet was thrown out attempting to steal second, and Ricker struck out.
In the bottom of the second, the Longhorns responded with five runs. With one out on the board, Mimi Zaldivar drew a walk and stole second. Autumn Lewis hit a triple to the Left-Center gap scoring Zaldivar. Mattie Jones singled, and Lewis scored. After a pitching change by the Rebels, singles by Lexie Proffitt, Autumn Shepherd, Harley Potter, and a double by Aden Thomas plated four more runs.
Neither team scored in the third inning. In the fourth, after a flyout, SGHS’s Finkle drew a walk, and after a flyout, she scored on a deep hit to right center by Reagan Arrowood. JC’s Eden Potter and Harley Potter collided in the play and remained on the field. Second base Autumn Lewis sprinted to the fence and fired the ball to Maddie Jones, who relayed it to Lexie Proffitt at home to nail Arrowood for the third out of the inning. The Lady Horns failed to score in the bottom of the fourth, so the score remained JCHS 7, SGHS 4.
The Lady Rebels went with the short game in the top of the fifth and tallied three runs to tie the game at seven all. Maddie Jones came in to pitch and struck out three in a row to end the threat.
Again, the Longhorns responded with a big inning. Bailey Main led off with a single, and pinch runner Sara Ward stole second. Ward advanced to third on a ground out, then scored on Autumn Lewis' single up the middle. Jones and Proffitt singled, and all three scored on Autumn Shepherd’s double over the CF’s head. Two ground outs ended the threat, but JCHS now led 11-7.
AGHS got the leadoff runner on with a single in the top of the sixth. But after a dropped third strike call, with first occupied, the Rebel runner was caught off the bad for the double play. JCHS failed to score in the bottom of the sixth, setting up a dramatic seventh. After singles by Ricker and Bailey, and pop-up and a ground out, a single, and a runner advancing on a dropped third strike allowed two runs to score. A popup to Thomas ended the game.
“This team made it clear from the beginning that they were playing this game for Hannah Fritts and her family," Coach Reece said. "South Greene has a great program and played with class. Have shown a lot of compassion to us during this trial. I cannot say enough about how hard both teams battled tonight, not giving an inch and playing hard. I am so proud of this group of ladies. They have faced a great deal of adversity all season long, people playing multiple spots, dealing with heartbreak, injuries, illness, and other things. They are tough-minded, and tonight it showed.”
For the evening, Lexie Proffitt was 4 for four at the plate, scoring twice, Jones was 3 for 3, scored twice, and Autumn Lewis was three for four with two runs batted in. Aden Thomas had three runs batted in. Autumn Shepherd, though had the biggest hit of the night with the three rbi double. She had four runs batted in on the evening. Lauryn Bishop got the win, allowing seven runs on ten hits, striking out five, and walking two. Mattie Jones closed out the game with five strikeouts and two earned runs.
The Lady Longhorns have now secured a Regional Round game for the second year in a row and the third in program history. The teams split in the regular season, with JCHS winning at CDHS on March 23 by a score of 5-0. CDHS took the rematch in nine innings on April 21, 6-4.