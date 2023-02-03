After starting the week with a close 70-67 loss at its long time rival Hampton Bulldogs the Horns finished week strong. Topping Cloudland 70-44 at home on Thursday, then traveling to Chuckey Doak to beat the Black Knights 48-44.
featured
After starting the week with a close 70-67 loss at its long time rival Hampton Bulldogs the Horns finished week strong. Topping Cloudland 70-44 at home on Thursday, then traveling to Chuckey Doak to beat the Black Knights 48-44.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription