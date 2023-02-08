When did you start playing basketball?
Peyton: “I am the setter on the JCHS Women’s volleyball team; I have played volleyball since 7th grade at Johnson County Middle School.”
What NBA/WNBA player would you say your play style is most like? Peyton: “Destanni Henderson currently plays for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA. She was the point guard for Dawn Staley and her National Champion team last season. She played for the South Carolina Gamecocks and did amazing. She wasn’t the tallest on the floor, but she was fast and aggressive offensively and defensively. Watching her play inspires me to play aggressively like her.”
What years have you played on your respective school team?
Peyton: “I played for the Mountain City Elementary Steers from 2010-2017. I then played for Johnson County Middle School from 2017-2019. I have played for Johnson County High School’s women’s basketball program since 2019 and will finish with this season.”
Tell me about your progress over the past four years in high school. Peyton: “I have progressed greatly over these four years of high school, both on and off the court. I went from the timid freshman who was nervous about everything from my classes to the games to the confident senior I am now. Basketball grew my self-confidence and my ability to work in a team, and taught me many life lessons such as never giving up.”
What part of your game is the strongest? Peyton: “The strongest part of my game is my ball-handling skills. From dribbling to passing to just taking care of the ball, in general, would be my strong point. My team trusts me enough always to look for me to bring the ball down the court.”
What plays/games stick out to you when you reflect on the past four years of high school ball? Peyton: “Funny story: My very first game freshman year was a scrimmage versus the Gate City Blue Devils, and I was so nervous. It was the first quarter, with about 6 minutes remaining, and I got the ball at the volleyball 10-foot line (near half court), and I launched it. It didn’t go anywhere close to the rim, and I was so embarrassed. Coach Eller calmly asks me if that was the best idea, and when I said no, she starts laughing, which makes my teammates and I laugh. We still joke about that shot to this day.”
What have you enjoyed most with this year's team? Peyton: “I have enjoyed the family aspect of this year’s team the best. Everyone from the freshmen to the seniors are good friends and I feel like there’s a mutual respect and bond between all of us. This could be because of the numerous 7 a.m. workout sessions, spending hours in a gym or bus with each other, or one of the many memories and jokes we have together.”
How deep into the playoffs can this team go? Peyton: “I truly believe that this team could go deep into the playoffs if we play hard, communicate well, and keep our heads high.”
Do you plan on attending college? Peyton: “I am going to ETSU this fall and majoring in Microbiology with plans to attend Medical School.”
Is college ball in the plans? Peyton: “Playing college ball is not in my plans. As much as I’ll miss the sport and playing it, I’m ready to put it to bed and let this chapter in my life end. I’m looking forward to the many new, exciting things in my life.”
Do you plan on making basketball a big part of your future? Peyton: “Basketball will always be a part of my life, and I’ll always have these memories and friendships to look back on. I’m open to the possibility of coaching in the future and would love to share the sport I love with other people.”
What will you miss most about playing for Johnson County High School? Peyton: “I’ll miss everything about playing for the high school. I’ll miss meeting the new freshmen, the bus rides, the home games, and most importantly, I’ll miss being a part of something as extraordinary as the basketball team.”
Who has significantly influenced you on the court over the years? Peyton: “The person who has influenced me the most over the years would have to be my dad, Brad Gentry. He has always been there for me, either as my coach or in the stands as my biggest fan. The sport is what brought me and him closer as I’ve gotten older. Watching college games on TV, talking about my games, and just playing ball with each other is where many of my fondest memories are with him, and we will always have that to share.”
Would you like to thank anyone/group in particular? Peyton: “I would like to thank my family and my parents for always supporting me. I want to thank my coach, Kechia Eller, for never giving up on us. I want to especially thank my younger cousin, Sierra, for always having my back on and off the court; I hope you have a great senior season next year!”
Anything else you would like to say? Peyton: “Even though I am moving on to the next chapter of my life, I will forever be grateful for the many opportunities, friendships, memories, and life skills given to me by this sport. Basketball will always be a major part of my life and I will cherish it. I hope to encourage younger girls to play and keep it alive in this community because it truly is an amazing thing to have in your life. Words cannot express how much I will truly miss the sport and everything that came with it.”