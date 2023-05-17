Game 1 - JCHS 6 – Pigeon Forge 8
The greatest game ever played at JCHS. A Region Semifinal 10-inning affair. The Longhorns came out of the gate swinging, scoring two runs in the first inning. The Longhorns led at one point 6 – 2, but an errant outfield throw landed in the Tiger dugout, allowing two runs to score and tying the game in the sixth inning. The Tiger defense put on an awesome display, especially the left side of the infield. Finally, the Tigers, ranked 1st in the state most of the season, took control of the game in the tenth inning. Coach Blevins stated, “Our mistake was successfully bunting only once. We have lived on putting the ball in play the last third of the season for all these wins.” Ezra Howard led the hitting attack with three hits and 2 RBIs, followed by the Holt brothers with two hits a piece.
Game 2 - JCHS 5 – West Greene 3
JCHS beat the regular season champs for the fourth time. Trout Krupsky had the big 3-run home run, along with Ohtani Holt’s three hits, including a double and Carson Jennings’ 2 hits. Krupsky and Holt pitched a four-hitter.
Game 3 - JCHS 0 – Pigeon Forge 16
Dylan Loy, last season’s Gatorade State Player of the Year and the University of Tennessee signee, pitched a perfect no-hit game striking out every Longhorn batter he faced. Treywick led a 9-hit attack, and the Horns walked 12 Tiger batters.
“Our biggest regret was not finishing the tourney here Saturday before a capacity crowd getting a chance to see a future major league pitcher and the University of Tennessee All-American, Dylan Loy," said Coach Mark Blevins, "Not only is he a great athlete but he is also Valedictorian of his senior class."
The Longhorns only mustered a .184 regional batting average.
Spotlight Player of the Week
· Chris Wilson (Freshman)
"Wilson has turned into our utility player, being put into the position of whoever is pitching. Chris has been impressive on the defensive end throughout the season. He has a strong arm and covers a lot of ground wherever he plays. He has a bright future in baseball."