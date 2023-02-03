The Lady Longhorns woes continue, dropping all three contests last week. The Bulldogs ran by the Lady Horns 88-45 at Hampton, then a tough 30-70 loss to Cloudland, before ending the week losing to Chuckey-Doak 73-44
