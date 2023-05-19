This year’s Johnson County High School tennis team continues its streak of strong performances. In the past six seasons, the tennis team has either won or finished runner-up for the district team championship. Has won the regional team championship once. Has had three doubles teams go to the Tennessee State High School tournament and has had at least one singles player or doubles team advance to the regional individual tournament each of those six years
This season overall, the men’s team finished 2nd in the conference, with only one conference loss, and the girl’s team finished 3rd.
Grinnan and Landell Walker advanced to the regional tournament for the second consecutive year in men’s doubles. The brother’s athleticism truly came into play in a tough match against West Greene. They were able to chase down almost every shot against their opponent and earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory. They will play in Greeneville next Monday for a chance to advance to the state tournament. Grinnan is graduating, but Landell is only a sophomore, and JCHS Tennis Coach Zach Pittman says he expects big things from Landell next year.
Marley Townsend, who is the Lady Longhorns No.5 seed, “pulled off the biggest upset I have seen since I have been coaching,” said Pittman. Townsend entered the girl’s singles tournament as an unseeded player. She won her play-in match, which set Townsend up to play Chuckey-Doak’s No.1 seed player, who was the No.2 seeded player in the girl’s singles tournament. Townsend defeated the Chuckey-Doak player in a very tough and long match. In the semi-final match, Townsend was up in both sets, but ultimately, fatigue began to set in as she had played almost four total hours, and she lost 4-6, 4-6. Townsend is only a Sophomore, and she will be tough to contend with in the coming years.
Ryleigh Icenhour and Stephanie Knight also made it to the girl’s doubles semifinal but were defeated by University High, one of the favorites to win the State Championship.
Coach Pittman wanted to recognize Ryleigh Icenhour as JCHS team MVP for the season, on and off the court.
“Ryleigh had her freshman year canceled because of Covid, and then she tore her ACL her Junior year," Pittman said. "So even though Ryleigh was a senior, she entered this season with only one year of experience and recovering from a very traumatic injury. On the court, Ryleigh was the one player I could never count out, no matter the score. She fought back from some big deficits multiple times this season, winning singles matches that ended up giving the girl’s team the overall victory.”
“Off the court,” Pittman continued, “she was even more valuable. She was often like an assistant coach, helping me with fundraisers, helping me communicate with the rest of the team, and she was always helping out younger players. I am going to miss her next year, truly."
Pittman added, "Lastly, the entire team would like to show our appreciation to my co-coach, Tim Tugman. He always pushes himself to try to be at practice and matches no matter what is going on in his life, and he always has my back when I am busy with other things. I could not do this without him; all the players appreciate him more than he knows."
Going into next season, the Lady Longhorns will need to recruit a few younger girls to "fill in our bottom seeds but will be a much more experienced team to start next year. I fully expect Shawna Arnold to compete with the best girls in our region next season,” Pittman said.
On the boy’s side, the Horns are set up to be very good going into next season. The majority of the team are freshmen and sophomores who are very athletic and will only get better with time. Pittman concluded, “I honestly think we will be able to compete for a district, and perhaps a regional championship, over the next two seasons.”