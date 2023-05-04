The Longhorns gave the Senior Class their first winning regular season finishing 15-14. This week’s games were played on Saturday, April 29th.
Game 1
JCHS 7 – Unaka 0
Isaiah Krupsky was the winning pitcher, but 3 other Longhorns threw in the first game. Graham Reece, Carson Jennings, and Ezra Howard each had 2 hits leading an 11 hit attack.
Game 2
JCHS 9 – Unaka 3
Graham Reece won his 4th game. Four other pitchers aided the win. Krupsky and Dakota Holt each had 2 hits of the 8 Longhorn hits.
Playoff action begins tonight, May 3rd, versus Happy Valley at 5 p.m. Coach Mark Blevins stated, “We have had our share of ups and downs this season. Our record is much better than anyone expected. We are hoping to play together and finish the playoffs strong.”