After reaching a high point of 6 consecutive wins before heading to SC, the Longhorns were left shorthanded at the Mingo Bay Classic. While winning only one game in SC, the slide has continued with only one win out of five games this week.
JCHS 2 — West Greene 1
Isaiah Krupsky scored both runs. One on a Dakota Holt single and one self-made run as he got on base, stole second, stole third from a wild throw to race home with the extra inning win. Peyton Pavusek pitched a 1 hitter in 8 innings.
West Greene 6 — JCHS 4
Trout Krupsky and Chris Wilson got 4 of the 5 hits.
West Greene 5 — JCHS 4
Trout Krupsky and Carson Jennings had 4 of the 5 hits.
Virginia High 8 — JCHS 5
The horns out hit Virginia High 10-8 but infield errors were costly in the loss. Nine Horns got hits in the first game.
Virginia High 9 — JCHS 1
Longhorns only scratched together 2 hits versus the VHS 13 hit attack.
As always the Dynamic Duo of Trout Krupsky .434 and Ohtani Holt .431 lead in every hitting, running, and pitching category.