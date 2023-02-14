Johnson County Boys varsity basketball traveled to Happy Valley and walked off the court with a win and final score of 76-44 on Tuesday, February 7.
The boys host Happy Valley at home on February 14 for a play-in post-season game. The Longhorns will travel to David Crockett High School to take on South Greene on Friday, February 17 at 6 p.m. as the number 4 seed in the playoffs if they are able to take care of business against Happy Valley.
The Lady horns lost a tough game against Happy Valley on Tuesday, February 7. The Longhorns will play away at West Greene on Tuesday, February 14, with the postseason on the line. If the Lady Horns are able to secure the win, they will travel to David Crockett on Thursday, February 16, with top off at 6 p.m. to take on South Greene in the post-season tournament. The Lady Horns played well against West Greene in the last two outings but were unable to close the deal. Coach Eller said, “We struggled last time we played them coming out strong after the half. It’s something we’ve been inconsistent with. We got to come out strong 1st and 3rd quarters to set the tone. Offensively, we need to do a better job of making the majority of our uncontested shots. We also need to focus on our transition because it works for us when we run it well. We’re looking to set the bar defensively and be aggressive with our press and man-to-man defense. To do well on our press, we’ve got to be successful in getting traps off our defense.”
On behalf of all of Johnson County, we wish both Longhorn squads the best of luck in this week’s matchups. Go Horns!