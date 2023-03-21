Johnson County Longhorns Tennis Coach Zach Pittman is unsure what to expect this season.
“We had four seniors graduate from the lady’s team last year, so seeing how the girls step up this year will be interesting,” Pittman said while noting the improvements Shawna Arnold has shown in practice so far this season. “We expect her to have a good year.”
Concerned about Ryleigh Icenhour, the lady’s team’s only senior, who is coming off of a missed season due to an ACL injury Pitman said, “I am hoping she can get back to her old form.”
While having some more reservations about the men’s team, Pittman is excited about the season. “I went from barely having any boys players the last few years to having enough for two teams this year. He added, “we have a lot of very athletic new players who are very raw, but they have a ton of potential.”
Returning players include Gabe Burtt-Henderson, who has shown a fantastic work ethic and has improved his game tremendously since last season. Pittman also expects a giant leap this year for Grinnan Walker, who he called “extremely athletic and gets to every ball.”
Overall, Pittman is hoping to keep a Longhorns’ winning streak going. Every year since 2018, at least one player/team has made the regionals.
“I believe we can continue the tradition of winning that the tennis team is building at JCHS.”