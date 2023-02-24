The Johnson County Girls basketball team headed into the week scheduled for a play-in game at West Greene.
What it means for the Lady Horns is if they win, they head to the postseason, but if they lose, that’s the end of their season. West Greene jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter, but the Lady Horns were able to go toe to toe with them in the second period. The Longhorns outscored West Greene in both the third and fourth periods, but the first-period deficit was too much to overcome as the Longhorns fell to West Greene 63-70.
Look for a season recap of the Lady Horns season in next week’s Tomahawk.