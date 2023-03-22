Johnson County High School senior cheerleader Jessie Mae Anderson took center stage last week when in the company of her family and friends, teams, and coaches, she signed a four-year contract with Tusculum University Spirit Squad beginning with the 2023-24 season.
The University already has strong ties with Johnson County thanks to Coach Katherine Nichols, who joined the Longhorns in May of 2021.
“Jessie Mae is a very talented young lady, who can accomplish anything she sets her mind to," said Nichols. "As I have coached her the past two years, I’ve seen tremendous growth as a top girl, captain, teammate, and student.
Thanks to her work ethic Anderson was praised by her coach, who added, "It’s an honor and a privilege to coach her. However, sending her to my alma mater is one of my proudest moments. I hope she enjoys her time there just as much as I did. She’s in wonderful hands, both academically and athletically.”
JCHS Coach Callie Kerley also had remarks about Anderson and her success when she said, “I had high expectations for Jesse when we started, and she has exceeded those expectations, by no surprise. I knew she would continue her cheer career in college. She is a great leader and is always ready to jump in and give it her all. She always keeps a happy spirit on the floor, and I can’t wait to see all the great things she is going to do.”
Anderson has served as football captain for the 2022-23 season and has cheered for the Longhorns all four years of her high school career. During cheer camp in July 2022, she was offered a cheerleading scholarship to continue her athletic career at Tusculum University. Once she applied to the university and was accepted, Anderson received a very generous academic scholarship.
And, rightly so. Her peers are confident in her abilities as a great all-around athlete and student who gives her all in everything she does.
As for Anderson, she’s eager for the task and thankful for the opportunity to continue the sport she loves. She plans on majoring in biology pre-medicine with the intention of becoming a cardiologist.
“I’ve been very blessed to be a part of this team the last four years, and I’m so excited and grateful to continue cheering at such an amazing facility with such welcoming coaches and athletes,” Anderson said.