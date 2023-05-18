Coach Mark Blevins’ former player and close friend, Ty Greene, spoke with JCHS athletes and FCA on Wednesday of last week. He then stayed with the Longhorn Baseball Team through their warmups and threw out the first pitch of the playoff game vs. Happy Valley.
Ty’s high school record with Coach Blevins was 136-13, including several District, Region Titles, Final Fours, and State Championship game, plus the Puerto Rico Island Championship and two narrow losses to Oak Hill Academy and a great showing at the 2009 Arby’s Classic in Bristol.
He then led his USC Upstate, along with Tory Craig (Denver Nuggets), to their best seasons ever. Ty was the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year in 2015. He was named the “Lou Henson” National Player of the Year along with 7’2” Kominisky (Univ. of Wisconsin – Charlotte Hornets). In 2016 he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.