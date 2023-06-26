The Johnson County High School baseball program is grateful to all its sponsors, especially Johnson County Bank, Danny Herman Trucking, Farmer’s State Bank, and the Rusty Strange Family, along with Field Engineer Jeff Pardue, for making this season successful. "We thank the administrations both at Central Office and JCHS for allowing the Longhorns to compete and win," said program head coach Mark Blevins.
All 11 players contributed to a rare 20-win season and the program's first-ever district tournament championship; the first team ever to host a regional tournament featuring the No.1 regular season team in the state, Pigeon Forge, who had the two-time Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year and University of TN signee, Dylan Loy; the State Champions, Union County; along with several All-State Players.
The Longhorns were one win away from a Sectional Appearance losing in the region final to Pigeon Forge.
Special congratulations go out to our four seniors, Dakota Holt, Graham Reece, Isaiah Krupsky, and Peyton Pavusek, who won more games this season (20) than their previous three seasons combined (18).
"They will surely be missed," Blevins said.
Individual awards went to the following:
Isaiah “Trout” Krupsky - 1) Regular Season District Offensive Player of the Year
-2) Super 22 (All Northeast TN regardless of classification) 2nd team CF
-3) All-Region CF
-4) All-District Regular Season CF
-5) All-District Tournament
Isaiah hit 398 with two critical home runs and, 15 doubles, 37 stolen bases, but his defensive plays, according to Blevins, in center (CF) field are unforgettable. He also won three games on the mound. He will be playing somewhere next season. His two home runs defeated West Greene in the Regional Tournament and Cherokee in the Greeneville Spring Fling. Cherokee was a 3A Region Finalist finishing second to state champions Greeneville in the district.
Dakota “Ohtani” Holt - 1) MVP District Tournament
- 2) All-Region 1B
-3) All-District Regular Season 1B
Dakota was the top hitter, .419, with a Grand Slam to defeat Chuckey Doak in the District Semifinal. He had eight doubles, two triples, and 29 RBIs. His OBP is 556. All were tops on the team. He was also the Longhorn’s top pitcher, with five wins and four saves.
Kaden Blevins - All-District Regular Season 2B
Graham Reece - All-District Tournament
The team had its special pool banquet and cookout at the home of Coach Tim Brown. The awards were given out to the above-mentioned players along with a championship team plaque to all 11 wonderful players: Ezra Howard, Peyton Pavusek, Graham Reece, Ethan Smith, Dakota Holt, Ben Reece, Carson Jennings, Chris Wilson, Kaden Blevins, Isaiah Krupsky and Grayson Holt. Ohtani Holt and Trout Krupsky were awarded their official MLB Los Angeles Jerseys.
Isaiah, Kaden, and Carson Jennings all had tryouts for the state games played at David Lipscomb University. Several of the players are attending camp at the University of Tennessee and Carson Newman University this summer.
This year Blevins led the Longhorns baseball team to one of its best and most storied seasons in school history. “Our Lord and Savior had a personal touch on this team because of all the grief and hardship sustained over the last year,” he said.