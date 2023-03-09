Mark Blevins, the new baseball coach for the Johnson County High School Longhorns is by no means a stanger to the school the community and the sport .
"I was a former coach here just coming home," Blevins said.
When off the field Coach Blevins is helping teach two US History classes. And for a good reason. Blevins a former Assistant Professor at Bluefield University said he has created for the state of Tennessee, “Americans at War” curriculum to help celebrate the Sesquicentennial of The War Between the States.
"I was honored as the East Tennessee History Teacher of the Year in 2015 and was nominated as National History Teacher of the Year in Alabama in 2020. he has assisted with historical commentary in newspapers, radio, TV, civic groups, and was twice a speaker at the University of Tennessee.
During his early playing days, Coach Blevins played SS and Pitcher in McDowell County WV leagues as an annual All-Star. As a teenager, he played 3B and Pitcher in the Roanoke Valley Virginia League. At 16 years old as a senior, he received a special invitation from Pittsburg Pirates to attend a professional evaluation.
In West Virginia from the age of 19-25, Blevins was named All Southern West Virginia Shortstop each year in National Musial Competition. His best season ever was in 1975 where he hit 8 HR, 3 Grand Slams, 24 stolen bases, 397 Avg. He hit 8 homeruns in a season twice. He hit over 500 twice, and was one of the league’s all-time home run hitters. The league included former pros Gordon Johnson – Orioles, Dave Goddard – Padres, and many college players. He played on three Musial State Tournament teams at Marshall University.
In the 1990’s Blevins played in several World Series as shortstop and pitcher at the University of New Orleans and the AAA Stadium of the Astros. Most famous pro in the World Series was Jerry Reuss – Dodgers. In the 90’s in Knoxville, he was a team member of two Stan Musial State Championships comprised primarily of Carson Newman college players. In the following decade, Blevin's team was East Tennessee Champs comprised primarily of Hiwassee college players, and won the 2015 World Series playing 2nd baseman and hitting 650 with Memphis at the spring training facilities in Tempe, AZ.
While coaching baseball, he restarted, revamped, and evolved Bluefield University baseball into a winning program. He left as the winningest coach in school history. In 1990 his teams had 37 wins in route to the national tournament. The 1991 team lost the NAIA District 24 Championship to David Lipscomb University who advanced to the World Series. Bluefield won 40 games and was the Tennessee-Virginia Champions, and he was also named NAIA Conference Coach of the Year. Conference opponents were Carson Newman, King, Tusculum, University of Virginia-Wise, etc. His 1992 team had the distinction of beating East Tennessee State University 7 – 6 at ETSU. He averaged 24 wins per season for seven seasons as coach. Only one other Bluefield team had ever reached 20 wins in one season since 1922. He also coached high school baseball in Knoxville. He was an instructor at the University of Tennessee Baseball Academy through the 1990’s.
In Knoxville, he was asked by Principal Dr. Kanipe to take over the softball program for at least one year since there were no applicants inside or outside of Knox County for that position and the opening practice date had already passed. He took the program from the bottom of Knoxville ranks to three district titles, sub-state, a couple of Tiny Day Edmunds Championships and the 2005 Eastman Invitational Championship versus Gibbs. District 4 AAA was the strongest in the state with Maryville having several SEC players, great teams at Farragut, Blount County schools, and West ( 9 schools comprised the district). He retired after posting a 256 – 127 record in ten years. He led Bearden to an undefeated district season 17 – 0 in 2005. The next best Bearden softball coaching record was 41 – 49 at that time. He hired 18 year old Nick Green, who had a sister playing, as his assistant coach. Nick has just won back to back state championships in 2021 and 2022 at Farragut High School.
Coach Blevins’ overall baseball-softball record is 422 – 237.
The following are some of Coach Blevins’ former players who went on to play professionally:
Ty Greene - Philadelphia 76er’s
Tony White, Jr. International Pro Europe and Brazil
Michael Blue - Mexico
Major League Baseball Players:
Brett Carroll - Washington Nationals
Dave Pember - Milwaukee Brewers
Current Starting Outfielder for Washington Nationals – Lane Thomas
NFL Player: 2020 Superbowl Champs – Kansas City Chiefs – Dustin Colquitt