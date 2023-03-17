Coach Mark Blevins begins his first season in his second tenure as a Longhorns baseball coach assisted by last season’s head coach, Eric Crabtree.
Blevins expressed his sincere appreciation to “all of our sponsors for giving us the edge to be ultra-competitive this season, adding that “their banners will be proudly placed on the baseball field."
Credit also goes to Johnson County Schools’ central office administration and the JCHS administration for allowing the team to travel to competitive tournaments and for assisting in the upgrading of the baseball facilities.
According to Blevins the 2023 Longhorns Baseball season will "revolve around throwing strikes, newcomers gaining experience, throwing strikes, strong senior class carrying our ball club, throwing strikes, freshmen blending in and showing their outstanding abilities, and throwing strikes. Our team has the ability to be a fine defensive squad, and our team has much offensive potential. If we have not stressed it enough, “we must throw strikes”.
Hoping to see all of the Longhorn Baseball Nation at each and every game Blevins said, "We will give you our best shot."