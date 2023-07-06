Many athletes compete in challenging and difficult sports that all too often go unnoticed. Eleven-year-old gymnast Emma Grace Danner with ties to Johnson County and Mountain City and a member of the East Tennessee Cheer and Gymnastics in Kingsport, has been a competitive gymnast for five years and has traveled to many states with her teammates.
What makes Emma stand out is her accomplishments making her parents and many who know the talented young gymnast proud.
In 2022 Emma was awarded 1st place and the title of Tennessee State Champion in all events and all around, with such scores as uneven bars (9.925), balance beam (9.750), floor routine (9.675), and vault (9.500). She received the award for 1st all around for her score of (38.850) in her age division at the Xcel gold level. Also, at the Tennessee State meet, Emma had the second-highest score at the Xcel Gold level and was given the second spot on the Tennessee State team to compete at the Region 8 Championship in Foley, Alabama.
But there is more. Emma competed against the top 8 gymnasts of all age divisions from Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina and received 2nd place on the balance beam and tied for 6th place all around at the regional state championships.
Fast forward to the 2023 season, Emma competed as a first-year Xcel platinum-level gymnast. In February, she competed in St. Petersburg, Florida, at the world’s largest gymnastics meet, The Gasparilla Classic. Out of the 403 Xcel Platinum level gymnasts from all over the USA and other countries, Emma received the eighth-highest score (37.450) and was awarded the 1st all-around score in her session. Her score was the highest in her age division of 67 athletes. Emma was also awarded 1st place on the uneven bars, 2nd place on the floor exercise and vault, and 4th place on the balance beam.
But wait, there is more. The young gymnast also competed against 234 platinum gymnasts at the Sweet Tea Classic in Cartersville, Georgia, in March and achieved the highest Xcel platinum score of the meet in all sessions and age divisions with a 38.150. She was awarded 1st place all around, 1st on the balance beam (9.575), 1st on the floor exercise (9.600), 1st on the vault (9.550), and 2nd on the uneven bars(9.425).
At this year's Tennessee State Meet 2023, Emma's parents were proud to announce that she is again a Tennessee State Champion, bringing home four gold and one silver medal on the beam, vault, bars, and floor routine, respectively.
Emma’s all-around score was the highest score (38.125) of the platinum state meet in all age divisions and sessions. Emma earned the number one spot on the platinum Regional State Team and represented the state of Tennessee at the Regional Championships in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 6.
Tennessee competes in Region 8, which is comprised of eight states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. At the Regional Championships Emma competed against 63 girls of all ages up to 18 years old including her teammates on the Platinum Tennessee State Team.
"We are so proud of Emma for all the hard work and dedication she has shown this season," said Emma's father, Ronnie Danner.
As for the remainder of the year, Emma has kicked off the summer training in Kennesaw, Georgia, at the Gymnastics Academy of Atlanta’s Performance Camp alongside 92 gymnasts from all over Region 8. The event has provided her the opportunity to work with collegiate gymnastics coaches Sam Welbourn from the University of Georgia, Haylee Young from Iowa State University, Erik Lewis from Clemson University, Oleksii Koltakoz from the University of Nebraska, former Olympian from Great Britain, and assistant coach for the University of Nebraska Marissa King, Kurt Hettinger from the University of Auburn.
Emma is promising to "continue my summer training five days a week with my coaches to prepare for the 2023-2024 season.
Congratulations Emma.