When did you start playing basketball?
Graham: When I was five years old.
Do you play other sports?
Graham: Baseball and golf.
What NBA/WNBA player would you say your play style is most like?
Graham: I play the most like either Klay Thompson or Trae Young.
What years have you played on your respective school team?
Graham: JCMS in 7th and 8th grade and four years for JCHS.
Tell me about your progress over the past four years.
Graham: My progression over the past four years is something I can attribute to my brother Gavin. He helped me become the player I am today.
What part of your game would you consider your strongest?
Graham: Shooting.
Describe:
Toughest loss?
Graham: Against West Greene at home this year. To lose in the way we did, in front of our home crowd, was terrible. It was a mortifying feeling to lose a conference game on a buzzer-beater tip, and to disappoint our home crowd left a bad taste in my mouth.
Biggest win?
Graham: When we beat Chuckey- Doak at their place, who at the time was ranked third in the state.
Biggest shot?
Graham: My junior year, when we were playing at Elizabethton, we were down by 3 in overtime, and I made a three-pointer with around 15 or 20 seconds left to tie the game and send it into double overtime, which we eventually ended up winning.
Funny story?
Graham: Sophomore year, we were playing at Happy valley, and in the JV game, we only had six players due to COVID quarantining the majority of our team. Late in the game, with about 4 minutes left, 3 of my five other teammates fouled out of the game, and we had to finish the remainder of the game with only three players. And we actually ended up winning the game.
What have you enjoyed most with this year's team?
Graham: The camaraderie and bond that we have built together.
How deep into the playoffs can this team go?
Graham: As long as we play together and defend well, we can make a run.
Do you plan on attending college?
Graham: Yes, I plan on attending ETSU and studying to be a physical therapist.
Is college ball in the plans?
Graham: No, as much as I will miss playing, I am going to move on to different things in life.
Do you plan on making basketball a big part of your future?
Graham: Coaching, maybe?
What will you miss most about playing for Johnson County High School?
Graham: I will miss my teammates and playing in front of the greatest fans that a player could ask for.
Who has significantly influenced you on the court over the years?
Graham: My older brother, Gavin. I have always looked up to him and wanted to be just like him. Countless times he has gone to the gym with me and helped me get better. Gavin has been a perfect role model my entire life, inside and outside of sports.
Would you like to thank anyone/group in particular?
Graham: I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches, my teammates, and especially my brother Gavin.
Anything else you want to say?
Graham: I am so grateful to have been given the privilege to have been able to wear longhorns across my chest for the past four years and to have been able to play with the greatest teammates anyone could ask for.