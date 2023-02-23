Hosting Happy Valley on February 14, Coach Atwood made one of his most impactful substitutions of the game with only seconds left in the game.
During the pregame ceremonies, Nathan Woodruff, wearing number 44, was introduced to the fans as an honorary starter for the game. After the introductions and the other pregame festivities, Nathan joined his teammates on the bench, offering support anywhere he could. During timeouts, he joined the huddle with the other players to hear what Coach Atwood had drawn upon his clipboard. The game went well for the Horns, and Johnson County was coasting to victory.
As the end of the game drew near, the fans started to cheer on Nathan’s name. Agreeing with the fans that it was time to make the call, Coach Atwood told the refs he had one final substitution to make. Nathan checked into the game to the applause of many and joined his teammates on the court for one final shot.
Nathan took the ball, and as the clock seemed to have been frozen in time, he sunk a perfect mid-range shot for the final 2 points of the game.
Did those final 2 points make a difference in the ultimate outcome of the game? Probably not. Did those final 2 points make a difference in the life of Nathan and the lives of those that were able to witness it? I want to think so. Go Horns!