The Longhorns Track and Field team competed at Science Hill High School on April 11th facing tough competition. Attending schools were Johnson County, Science Hill, Chuckey Doak, Elizabethton, Daniel Boone, Unicoi and David Crockett.
Longhorn’s Connor Gibson placed 9th out of 38 with a time of 12.10 sec. in the 100m, a personal record for him. Gibson also placed 12th out of 32 with a time of 25.12 sec. in the 200m.
Horn’s Nathan King raced to14th place out of a field of 38 with a time of 12.43 sec. in the 200m, and placed 16th out of 38 with a time of 25.53 sec. in the 400m
Lady Longhorns Chloe Gladden set a new personal best in Shot Put with a throw of 20 feet 9 inches. This placed Gladden in 7th place out of 8.
The Longhorns last meet of the season will be Tuesday, May 2nd in Elizabethton.
“Our Track Team may be small, but they are accomplishing great things,” said Coach Gentry.
Five of JCHS’s Track and Field team have qualified for Sectionals tournament which will be held on May 11th at Jefferson County High School in Dandridge, TN.