Archery catching on in Johnson County

Austin Almany, Greg Giley, Jim Swift, Nathan Winters and Michael Moody pose with one of the 3-D targets use to practice archery at the Cherokee Archery Bow Club. Photos by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The Hiawatha’s that belong to the Johnson County’s Cherokee Archery Bow Club took to the course this week and participated in an outdoor tournament on their home course. The group has grown from a small number from last year to nearly 50 and is always looking for more members to add to its list. The club also has some locals like Nathan Winters who shoots on the pro circuit, which says a lot about the quality of shooters.

Club President Jim Swift and his wife, Linda, have worked hard to increase the number of participants from last year.

“We have put the word back out there trying to get it to where it once was,” said Jim.

Positivity is another thing they pointed out that has helped to increase the numbers.

“We have some great shooters up here,” said Swift. “We have a good time and good fellowship. We make it family-oriented.”

The club has an indoor shooting range where they shoot 3-D targets, that are the same targets as the ones they shoot outdoors. They hope to increase their numbers and interest around the county. Swift’s wife is the silent partner and does most of the work around the scenes.

“She’s wonderful,” said Jim Swift, who serves as president. “I couldn’t do it without her.”

If anyone would like to become a member, they are urged to show up at the range or call Swift at 460-1524. The dues are 30 dollars per member or 50 dollars per family as long as they have the same address. You can see the results of their tournaments and the schedules at shootarchery.com.