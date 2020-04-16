Appy State signs Tennessee prep star

Tabscott (7) was a two year starter at Father Ryan High School in Nashville TN. Submitted photo.

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

Appalachian State traveled far across the state of Tennessee to find one of the state’s top football players from Father Ryan High School. D. C. Tabscott was a two-year starter at Father Ryan and listed as the No. 18 prospect in the state of Tennessee according to the 247 Sports Composite for 2021. The 6’3 210 junior threw for 1,542 yards by completing 126-of-227 passes that included 17 touchdowns with only a dozen interceptions in 10 games during the 2019 football season for the fighting Irish.

He announced his decision via way of his Twitter account. He was also an outstanding basketball player for Father Ryan. Local fans might want to journey over the mountain to Boone and watch him play over the next four seasons. It would definitely be worth the trip.