Appalachian State University football capped off what many would consider a down season with a heartbreaking double overtime loss to rival Georgia Southern.
App State started off the year with a thrilling back-and-forth home game against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels with a final score of 63-61. Although App lost the game, they proved they could hang with the big boys.
In the next game, the Mountaineers were able to pull off an upset against the then nationally ranked number 6 Texas A&M Aggies with a final score of 17-14. Many fans likened the game to the famous 2007 upset win against the number 5 Michigan Wolverines.
In what looked like a promising start to the season, the Mountaineers would finish the regular season sitting right at .500 with an overall record of 6-6. Although the Mountaineers won 6 games, they did not meet the required five wins against FBS teams in order to be bowl eligible.
App State left tackle Anderson Hardy and quarterback Chase Brice have both accepted an invitation to participate in the Hula Bowl on January 14 in Orlando, Fl. The game is a showcase of 100 of the top collegiate players. CBS Sports has edge rusher Nick Hampton as the number 83 overall prospect and linebacker Owen Pappoe as the number 145 overall prospect heading into the 2023 draft.
The Mountaineers have a lot of talent leaving the team but hope to return to their winning ways in 2023.