Alumni Update: Arnold shining in the Cumberlands

Former Longhorns Quarterback Nathan Arnold stands out at the University of the Cumberlands. Submitted Photo.

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

When Nathan Arnold left Johnson County a few years back to play football for the University of the Cumberlands, everyone knew he would be a great find after leading Johnson County to the school’s first 10-0 football season as their record-setting quarterback.The Patriots found that out in their last game, a 39-7 road win over Campbellsville University. Arnold led the team six times to the end zone by mixing his passing abilities with the run.

The Johnson County “rifle” completed 15 of 23 passes from 232 yards and was responsible for four touchdowns. Three came by air and another on a 30-yard scramble run.Arnold found his groove in the first quarter. He tossed a six-yard touchdown pass then followed that up with his 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter with 13:53 remaining. Arnold had a 16-yard touchdown pass and then along 57-yard bomb in the third quarter that turned some eyes in the crowd.

“I’ve had to work hard to get where I am at,” said Arnold. Especially coming from a small high school, but I’m glad to represent Johnson County because I am proud of when I’m from.”

The Johnson County rifle continued his mastery by leading his team to a 39-7 win.Johnson County fans enjoyed Nathan’s three years as the starting quarterback at Johnson County. His senior year accomplishments will never be forgotten. He left here as the all-team leading passer in Johnson County history. Longhorn fans are super proud of their native son.

Arnold went on to say. “I can’t bask on what I did last game. It’s week to week. I got to get ready for the next one, or all the other is mute.”