The Johnson County Girls Varsity Basketball team squared off against the Chuckey-Doak High School Black Knights for a home conference matchup on January 10.
The Lady Horns took Austin Atwood court in hopes of replicating their previous home performance, where they demolished University High to a final score of 90-29. Although the Longhorns matched the Black Knights step for step in the first half, the game slipped away from them in the second half to a losing effort and a final score of 59-75.
Speaking to coach Eller before tip-off on the keys to victory, she said, “the defense will be key to winning the game.” Of their defense, she said that they “take pride in their press defense.” In their previous home game, the suffocating press defense was a major factor in holding their opponent to under 30 points. On the offensive side of the ball, Eller stated they would need to perform well in transition.
#22 Brookanna Hutchins started the scoring off for the home team making 1 of 2 free throws. The Lady Horns deployed a full-court press from the opening tip with mixed results. The press appeared sloppy in the first few possessions, but once the Longhorns settled in, the press appeared to be more effective and resulting in more turnovers and fewer open baskets for the Black Knights. The Black Knights ended the first period with a 10-17 lead.
Johnson County started their scoring in the second period with #10 Shayla Sileo making 1 of 2 free throws. Coach Eller appeared to be fired up while speaking with the girls during a timeout called when the Black Knights extended their lead to 19-11. Whatever words were exchanged in the huddle, it seemed to work as directly after breaking the huddle, # 23 Desirea Robinson stole the Black Knights inbound pass and drew a foul. Robinson would go on to convert both free throws to cut the lead to 13-19. The Lady Horns would continue to make fierce defensive plays, including forcing the Black Knights to commit a 3-second violation on offense. #11 Sierra Green and #4 Peyton Gentry both scored key 3-pointers to help the Lady Horns close out the first half strong on offense and headed to the locker room down by only 4 points, 30-34.
Identical to the first period, Hutchins started the scoring off for the Longhorns in the second half with a lay-up cutting the lead to 34-32. Unfortunately, the similarities would not stop there. The Lady Horns appeared sloppy coming out of halftime. The slow start and continued up-and-down play in the third saw the Longhorns down by 12 with a score of 55-43 going into the final period.
The Lady Horns continued into the fourth period allowing the Black Knights to outrebound and outhustle them on both ends of the court. Trying to force a steal which led to sloppy fouls on the defensive end, combined with putting up bad shots on the offensive end, didn’t help in the Longhorns' attempt to stage a comeback. The Longhorns would go on to lose 59-75.
Coach Eller, after the game, said the slow and sloppy start coming out of halftime was a major contributing factor in the final outcome. Eller also pointed out that the over 50 combined fouls between both teams stalled their offense which relies heavily on quick transition scoring.
The Lady Horns traveled to South Greene later in the week, where they lost 29-80. South Greene always presents a tough matchup for the Horns, but as with every game, win or lose, Coach Eller trusts the girls will learn from their mistakes and be ready for the next game.
The Lady Horns were scheduled to play three straight home games, all within a 5-day span, starting off with Unaka on January 16, West Greene on January 17, and finishing off against conference opponent Happy Valley.